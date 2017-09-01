Raymond, Sambrailo, Taylor left stadium Thursday night awaiting fate

Broncos second-round pick Ty Sambrailo (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER—Kalif Raymond so badly wanted to make the Broncos’ 53-man roster, he caught a 58-yard punt at the 1-yard line.

Returned it 9 yards, too. Can’t make the team by the letting the ball bounce it into the end zone.

“Oh man, I wanted to make a big play so bad,’’ said Raymond, who also had a nice, turn back for the ball, 12-yard reception. “But I felt so good back there. I’m hoping that shows on tape. I’m comfortable as all outdoors. If I’m here or somewhere else, it doesn’t matter, I feel like I’m going to make a big impact this year for sure. I feel good.’’

Backup left tackle Ty Sambrailo so badly wanted to make the Broncos’ 53-man roster, he played center for the first time in his life.

“It’s always good to be able to do more stuff,’’ Sambrailo said. “I’ve done everything I can do. I worked hard during camp. I went out and I played. If I don’t fit their team this year, then that’s just how it works. If I do fit, I was drafted here, I love this place, I would love to be a Broncos still. It’s really in their hands now. I control what I can control.’’

Turns out, Sambrailo didn’t fit with the Broncos, champions of Super Bowl 50. He was traded Friday morning to the Atlanta Falcons. He will fit in with a team that nearly won Super Bowl 51.

Jordan Taylor so badly wanted to make the Broncos’ 53-man roster, the backup receiver took some practice snaps as an emergency quarterback, a position he hadn’t played since high school.

“We’ll see. We’ll see,’’ Taylor said. “I was looking forward to the opportunity to get in there and sling it around a little bit but for good reason I didn’t get in there.’’

Kyle Sloter played the whole game against the Arizona Cardinals and led the Broncos to a 30-2 win. Taylor had a 32-yard catch and run on a slant pass, but was a bit disappointed he didn’t come with one of his patented back-shoulder catches.

“I wish I would have had some of those contested ones,’’ he said. “Definitely might have left a few out there but I think throughout the preseason I made the most of the opportunity that I had and hopefully it’s enough.’’

The Broncos were starting to trim their roster from 90 players to 53 on Friday morning.

