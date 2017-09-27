Red Miller, coach of Broncos' Orange Crush teams, dies from stroke complications

(Photo: (Photo: Rod Hanna, Rod Hanna))

KUSA—Robert “Red” Miller, head coach of the Denver Broncos’ famed Orange Crush teams, passed away Wednesday morning from complications of a stroke at Swedish Medical Center in Denver with his wife Nan at his side.

Miller would have turned 90 on Oct. 31. He will become the 32nd member of the Broncos’ Ring of Fame when he is inducted Nov. 19 when his former team hosts the Cincinnati Bengals at Broncos stadium.

The ceremony coincides with the 40-year anniversary of the Broncos’ 1977 team that finished 12-2 and beat the mighty Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders in the playoffs to win the AFC title and play in the franchise’s first Super Bowl.

Many of the players from Miller’s teams are planning to attend his ceremony.

The Broncos had never reached the playoffs until Miller was hired to replace John Ralston prior to the 1977 season.

“Denver never had the opportunity to go the playoffs much less the Super Bowl,'' said Rick Upchurch, a Ring of Fame returner and receiver. "Back in ‘77 we lost coach Ralston and we brought in Red, and we didn’t know our chances of going to the Super Bowl were that vivid. We couldn’t see it. We knew we had a very good team. But the way we came together that year when Red came in and gave us that attitude that we can win and we will win – it was probably the greatest moment in Broncos history.’’

The Broncos reached the playoffs the first three seasons of Miller’s term. Denver went 8-8 in his fourth season of 1980 and when Gerald Phipps sold the team to Edgar Kaiser Jr., Miller was replaced by Dan Reeves.

After briefly coaching the Denver Gold of the United States Football League, Miller worked in the brokerage business as he and his wife stayed in the Denver area to raise their three children.

Miller was watching the Broncos season-opening game Sept. 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers with his wife when he fell ill.

Besides Nan, his wife of 27 years, Miller is survived by his son Steve and stepson Jeff. He is preceded in death by his daughter Lana.

Services are pending.

