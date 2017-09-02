Referee calls play role in CSU Rocky Mountain Showdown loss

DENVER — Mike Bobo wouldn’t take the bait.

The players on the CSU football team tried to shrug off the striped elephant in the room, too.

There’s no doubt, however, that what could have been an epic Rocky Mountain Showdown was altered by confounding refereeing decisions.

Decisions that drew the ire of Colorado State University fans, national football pundits and an odd dose of sympathy from University of Colorado fans as the Buffs won 17-3 in front of 73,932 fans at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

Four specific calls played a huge role in the game. All four went against CSU.

Read the full story at the Fort Collins Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2ey2oPN

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan