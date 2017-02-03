Joe Tumpkin (Photo: CU Boulder)

University of Colorado officials late Friday were dealing with the fallout from a report that head football coach Mike MacIntyre and Athletic Director Rick George were aware an assistant coach had been accused of multiple incidents of domestic violence – but took no action for weeks.



The report surrounds CU’s handling of the now-former defensive backs coach Joe Tumpkin and were laid out in a story posted by Sports Illustrated. In it, the woman alleged that she’d been the victim of domestic violence at Tumpkin’s hands 80 times in 2015 and 2016.



A Broomfield Police affidavit puts the number of assaults at more than 100.



Tumpkin, 45, was forced to resign Jan. 27. He was formally charged earlier this week with multiple counts of assault, including five felonies.

The woman also told SI that she first spoke with MacIntyre on Dec. 9 – and provided phone records to back up her assertion – and that the following day the coach told her that he’d briefed George on her situation and that they were considering how to properly respond.



But, she told SI, she never heard from MacIntyre – or anyone else at CU – and instead was approached by Tumpkin’s attorney, Jon Banashek, who she said suggested that she drop the matter.



In the meantime, CU’s defensive coordinator, Jim Leavitt, resigned to take a similar position at the University of Oregon – and MacIntyre named Tumpkin to call the defensive signals when the Buffalos played in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.



Ken McConnellogue, a university spokesman, said that President Bruce Benson and the board of regents “are aware of the issue and are being kept apprised of it.”



Dave Plati, the university’s sports information director, referred questions to Ryan Huff, spokesman for the Boulder campus. Huff said late Friday afternoon he was working on a statement.



Phone messages left after hours Friday for Banashek’s office were not immediately returned.



The 53-year-old woman filed a report with the Broomfield Police Department on Dec. 19 and applied for a restraining order the next day. That restraining order application includes her detailed allegations of violence she alleged at the hands of Tumpkin.



She wrote in the application about an incident she said occurred the night before CU’s Nov. 19 game against Washington State.



“He came home around midnight intoxicated on that Friday night,” the woman wrote. “When I tried to end our relationship, he became angry and started jabbing his finger in my face. He then pinned me against the wall & choked me. The night after the game, he sat on my back & pulled me back by my hair. He threw me into the wall, on the ground & choked me. He finally pulled me out of the leather chair by the roots of my hair & dragged me across the dining room to the door where he told me to ‘get the f--- out.’”



The woman also alleged that she was first assaulted by Tumpkin on Feb. 27, 2015, at an area hotel.



“Joe grabbed me & threw me against the wall,” she wrote in her application. “He also threw me on the bed when I tried to leave. He wouldn’t let me leave. I had bruises on both wrists and forearms, as well as my legs.”



“In addition to throwing me against walls, to the ground, & onto the bed, he would get on top of me & choke me,” the woman wrote. “He would also bite my face during these attacks. Afterwards, he would text that he was sorry & that it wouldn’t happen again (but it always did). He also assaulted me in Michigan at my home, in Tampa, Chicago & Colorado Springs. After we saw each other in Tampa, we did not see each other for 7 months (until the 18 of Nov). However, he has threatened to kill other men I have interacted with & leaves messages where he yells, curses & threatens.”



On Jan. 6, after the Boulder Daily Camera and 9NEWS obtained the restraining order, George issued a statement: "We are still gathering details about the very serious allegations in this filing. Once I’ve reviewed it, I will get together with Coach MacIntyre and we will take whatever action is appropriate and necessary. I expect all our student-athletes and employees to conduct themselves appropriately on and off the field."



Then on Jan. 27, the university announced that it had forced Tumpkin to resign.



“Joe is currently defending himself against allegations made in court records that do not represent our values,” George said in a statement. “Furthermore, we need to move forward to ensure we do not have gaps in our coaching staff as we build the team and sign new recruits.”



On Tuesday, Adams County District Attorney Dave Young announced that Tumpkin, 45, had been charged with five counts of second-degree assault, all felonies, and three counts of misdemeanor third-degree assault. Those allegations were based on incidents that occurred Feb. 27, 2015, and Nov. 20, 2016.



The felony charges, Young’s office noted when they were announced, allege “that he used his hands as deadly weapons, caused bodily injury and strangled” the woman.



Tumpkin is scheduled to be back in court next Thursday.



Contact 9NEWS reporter Kevin Vaughan with tips about this or any story: kevin.vaughan@9news.com or 303-871-1862.

