Rockdale's Jaquayln Crawford Commits to Oklahoma

Rockdale 4-star athlete Jaquayln Crawford committed to the University of Oklahoma to play football on Monday. He made the announcement on his Twitter page.

Ranked 135th on the ESPN300 recruiting rankings, Crawford told KAGS in an exclusive interview that he will play wide receiver for new Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley. He committed to Texas the day former OU coach Bob Stoops retired, but decommitted in the weeks following.

Crawford said Norman, Okla., felt the most like home and that the Sooners' commitment to Crawford playing wide receiver won him over.

Crawford and his Rockdale teammates will begin fall practices August 7 in preparation for the 2017 season.

