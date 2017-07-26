Rockies acquire right-handed pitcher Pat Neshek from the Phillies

Relief pitcher Pat Neshek #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on June 25, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2017 Getty Images)

The Colorado Rockies pitching hasn't been where it's needed to be in past seasons. They've picked it up this year, but they're still looking to bolster their lineup.

Rockies acquired right-handed pitcher Pat Neshek from the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday evening in exchange for three minor league players: infielder Jose Gomez, right-handed pitcher J.D. Hammer and right-handed pitcher Alejandro Requena.

This move could possibly also be explained with left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson being transferred to the 60-day disabled list after being diagnosed with left knee inflammation and the fact the wildcard spot is being closed in on fast by the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers.

Neshek, 36, has a 1.12 ERA (40.1 IP, 5 ER), five walks and 45 strikeouts in 43 relief appearances for the Phillies this season.

The 6-foot-3 pitcher is a two-time All-Star and is 31-21 with a 2.76 ERA in his career.

