Rockies agree to terms on minor league contract with former NL MVP Ryan Howard

KUSA - The Rockies might be hoping the offensive-friendly Coors Field can rejuvenate the career of one of major league baseball's best sluggers.

In a perhaps unexpected move, the Rockies announced Saturday they have come to terms on a minor league contract with first baseman Ryan Howard.

The 37-year-old hasn't played in the majors this year. He was released by the Philadelphia Phillies following the 2016 season after he batted just .196 in 112 games on the year.

Still, in his prime, Howard was widely considered one of the best power hitters in baseball. During his career in Philadelphia, he made three All-Star appearances, and was even named the National League MVP in 2006.

The thin air in Colorado could serve Howard well, as the biggest part of his game is the long ball. He led the league in home runs in both 2006 and 2008, and has nearly 400 homers (382 to be exact) in his 13-year career.

Who knows if Howard can ever return to the guy he was in his prime, but the signing is certainly an intriguing move for a Rockies ball club with its eyes on the playoffs.

