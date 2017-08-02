Rockies beat Mets 5-4 after walk-off from Arenado

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 01: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies hits a 3 RBI home run in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Coors Field on August 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Photo: Matthew Stockman, 2017 Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) - Nolan Arenado hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning and a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth that gave the Colorado Rockies a 5-4 victory over the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

Charlie Blackmon crashed into the center-field fence for an outstanding catch that ended the top of the ninth. In the bottom half, the Rockies took advantage of a misplay by new Mets shortstop Amed Rosario, a touted prospect making his major league debut.

Blackmon drew a leadoff walk from Hansel Robles (6-2) and DJ LeMahieu followed with an infield single off the glove of Rosario, unable to make the backhand play after initially breaking toward second base with Blackmon running on the pitch.

Arenado reached out and looped a single to center that scored Blackmon.

