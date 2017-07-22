Rockies beat Pirates in heated game at Coors Field

Jul 22, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; The benches clear after Pirates starting pitcher Chad Kuhl threw an inside pitch at Colorado Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez in the sixth inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, Isaiah J. Downing)

DENVER (AP) - German Marquez matched a career best with nine strikeouts in seven solid innings and also had a wayward pitch that fueled a near brawl as the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 on Saturday night.

Mark Reynolds added a pair of run-scoring singles and Charlie Blackmon scored after doubling in the third and tripling in the eighth.

Marquez (8-4) hit Andrew McCutchen with a pitch in the sixth inning, and the Pirates outfielder strode toward the mound before being headed off by home plate umpire Chad Fairchild and slowly taking his base. Going into the game, the Pirates had a major league-high 55 batters hit by pitches, including four by Rockies pitchers on Friday night.

In apparent retaliation, Chad Kuhl threw an inside pitch leading off the bottom of the sixth that narrowly missed Carlos Gonzalez. Players and coaches from both teams streamed onto the field and though there were some heated exchanges, no punches were thrown.

