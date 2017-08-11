Rockies call up prospect Ryan McMahon to big leagues

Nov 5, 2016; Surprise, AZ, USA; East infielder Ryan McMahon of the Colorado Rockies reacts during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

It's a big day for one of the top prospects in the Colorado Rockies organization.

Third Baseman Ryan McMahon--who was drafted by the club in the second round of the 2013 MLB draft--will be dressing up in the major leagues for the first time Friday night.

The Colorado Rockies have selected the contract of INF Ryan McMahon. pic.twitter.com/Hr54zmMbE8 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 11, 2017

The third baseman is batting .354 on the year, as well as .375 in Triple-A ball.

McMahon isn't in the Rockies' starting lineup Friday night against Miami, but could potentially see the diamond in a pinch-hitting role.

He will wear No. 1

