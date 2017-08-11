KUSA
Rockies call up prospect Ryan McMahon to big leagues

Nick Hehemann, KUSA 3:58 PM. MDT August 11, 2017

It's a big day for one of the top prospects in the Colorado Rockies organization. 

Third Baseman Ryan McMahon--who was drafted by the club in the second round of the 2013 MLB draft--will be dressing up in the major leagues for the first time Friday night. 

The third baseman is batting .354 on the year, as well as .375 in Triple-A ball. 

McMahon isn't in the Rockies' starting lineup Friday night against Miami, but could potentially see the diamond in a pinch-hitting role. 

He will wear No. 1 

