Rockies call up prospect Ryan McMahon to big leagues

It's a big day for one of the top prospects in the Colorado Rockies organization.
Third Baseman Ryan McMahon--who was drafted by the club in the second round of the 2013 MLB draft--will be dressing up in the major leagues for the first time Friday night.
The Colorado Rockies have selected the contract of INF Ryan McMahon. pic.twitter.com/Hr54zmMbE8— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 11, 2017
The third baseman is batting .354 on the year, as well as .375 in Triple-A ball.
McMahon isn't in the Rockies' starting lineup Friday night against Miami, but could potentially see the diamond in a pinch-hitting role.
He will wear No. 1
