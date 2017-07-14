Rockies enter 2nd half of season with best post All-Star break record in team history

Jun 16, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies left fielder Ian Desmond (20) celebrates the win over the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

KUSA - With five days to regroup, it might be time for Rockies fans to sit back and appreciate an unprecedented first half of the season from their favorite ball club.

For all the talk of the recent skid, the Rockies are still in a better position after the All-Star break than they've ever been in team history.

Colorado's 52-39 record is the group's best record after the mid-summer classic in franchise history.

It might be easy to forget that, given the fact that the Rockies are now a staggering 9.5 games back from the scorching hot Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

Still, the team's start has to be appreciated. And, it's been a long time since any Rockies team was even close to this mark at this point in the season.

In fact, the team's 2nd-best record at this point in the year was all the way back in 1995.

Best records in Rockies history post All-Star break

1.) 2017: 52-39 overall record (.571 winning percentage)

2.) 1995: 39-30 overall record (.565 winning percentage)

3.) 2010: 49-39 overall record (.557 winning percentage)

4.) 2009: 47-41 overall record (.534 winning percentage)

5.) 2000: 45-40 overall record (.529 winning percentage)

6.) 2003: 50-47 overall record: (.515 winning percentage)

7.) 2006: 44-43 overall record (.506 winning percentage)

======================================================================

With 71 games left to play though, the Rockies know they still have a lot of work to do to make their fourth playoff appearance in team history.

© 2017 KUSA-TV