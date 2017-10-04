Rockies finalize tonight's Wild Card roster

The Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 in the National League Wild Card game. (Photo: Colorado Rockies)

KUSA - The Colorado Rockies have finalized their 25-player roster for tonight's National League Wild Card game in Arizona against the Diamondbacks.

First pitch of tonight's game is set for 6:08 p.m. at Chase Field in Phoenix. The winner will move on to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

Infielders

Nolan Arenado

DJ LeMahieu

Trevor Story

Mark Reynolds

Pat Valaika

Alexi Amarista

Outfielders

Charlie Blackmon

Ian Desmond

Carlos González

Gerardo Parra

Raimel Tapia

Mike Tauchman

Catchers

Jonathan Lucroy

Tony Wolters

Ryan Hanigan

Pitchers

Jon Gray

Greg Holland

Jake McGee

Pat Neshek

Chris Rusin

Mike Dunn

Scott Oberg

Carlos Estévez

Tyler Anderson

Antonio Senzatela





From spring training to the playoffs! I'm ready to watch #5 make magic tonight! Who's with me? @Rockies @9NEWSSports pic.twitter.com/aBEUfkZQjv — Kathy Sabine (@KathySabine9) October 4, 2017

#Rocktober.

