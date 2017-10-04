KUSA
Rockies finalize tonight's Wild Card roster

Alexander Kirk, KUSA 1:05 PM. MDT October 04, 2017

KUSA - The Colorado Rockies have finalized their 25-player roster for tonight's National League Wild Card game in Arizona against the Diamondbacks. 

First pitch of tonight's game is set for 6:08 p.m. at Chase Field in Phoenix. The winner will move on to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series. 

Infielders

  • Nolan Arenado
  • DJ LeMahieu
  • Trevor Story
  • Mark Reynolds
  • Pat Valaika
  • Alexi Amarista

Outfielders

  • Charlie Blackmon
  • Ian Desmond
  • Carlos González
  • Gerardo Parra
  • Raimel Tapia
  • Mike Tauchman

Catchers

  • Jonathan Lucroy
  • Tony Wolters
  • Ryan Hanigan

Pitchers

  • Jon Gray
  • Greg Holland
  • Jake McGee
  • Pat Neshek
  • Chris Rusin
  • Mike Dunn
  • Scott Oberg
  • Carlos Estévez
  • Tyler Anderson
  • Antonio Senzatela


#Rocktober.

