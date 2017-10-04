Rockies finalize tonight's Wild Card roster

KUSA - The Colorado Rockies have finalized their 25-player roster for tonight's National League Wild Card game in Arizona against the Diamondbacks.
First pitch of tonight's game is set for 6:08 p.m. at Chase Field in Phoenix. The winner will move on to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.
Infielders
- Nolan Arenado
- DJ LeMahieu
- Trevor Story
- Mark Reynolds
- Pat Valaika
- Alexi Amarista
Outfielders
- Charlie Blackmon
- Ian Desmond
- Carlos González
- Gerardo Parra
- Raimel Tapia
- Mike Tauchman
Catchers
- Jonathan Lucroy
- Tony Wolters
- Ryan Hanigan
Pitchers
- Jon Gray
- Greg Holland
- Jake McGee
- Pat Neshek
- Chris Rusin
- Mike Dunn
- Scott Oberg
- Carlos Estévez
- Tyler Anderson
- Antonio Senzatela
#Rocktober.
