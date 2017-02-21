Rockies have an arsenal of hitters in 2017

Sep 4, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a triple in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field. (Photo: MaIsaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

The Rockies have an arsenal on offense for the coming 2017 season.

Nolan Arenado, Carlos Gonzales, Trevor Story, Charlie Blackmon, Ian Desmond and more are all capable of putting up big number for the Rockies.

Players like Mark Reynolds, who hit .282 a season ago--the highest of his career, is fighting for a back-up spot in the lineup this year.

"It's nice that they're on our team," said pitcher Chad Bettis. "I think we've historically always had one of the tougher lineups to face, and now it seems like we keep adding key pieces but also depth."

The pitching will still have to do their part, but there should be plenty of run support.

