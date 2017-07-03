Rockies honored to be a part of 2017 MLB All-Star game

Jeremy Chavez - KUSA (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA, CHAVO CHAVO)

The Rockies are sending a team record four, possibly five, players to the 2017 MLB All-Star game in Miami, FL, on July 11.

Nolan Arenado, Charlie Blackmon, Greg Holland, DJ LeMahieu, and possibly Mark Reynolds could all take the field at Marlins Park among the other top players in the league.

Third baseman Arenado is now a three-time all-star and outfielder Charlie Blackmon is a two-time all-star, but this is their first year as starters in the All-Star game for the National League.

Both were voted on by the fans.

"Obviously I appreciate the fans, I appreciate Denver, and people across the country that appreciate my game" Arenado said. "It's an unbelievable feeling to start. It hasn't really sunk in yet, I think maybe because we've been losing a little bit so that doesn't feel good, but it's an amazing thing and I can't wait to go."

Rockies pitcher Greg Holland will also play in the game and rightfully so. Holland's 26 saves leads the league, plus he's only allowed five runs after 30.1 innings of play.

Also making an appearance in the All-Star game is DJ LeMahieu. The 6-foot-4 second baseman was voted on by his MLB peers to join the All-Star lineup.

LeMahieu has shown he can play with 117 put outs and 248 assists on 368 total chances, one of the top second basemen in the National League. He has a .303 batting average, 38 RBIs and three home runs.

He's honored to be a part of the event and the fact he's got three other familiar faces going so far is a perk.

"Four guys, hopefully five, I think it's just a reflection on how well we played the first half, how well we're doing, and it's really exciting," LeMahieu said.

These four Rockies have their tickets to Miami; however, first baseman Mark Reynolds could be the fifth to book his flight to with his teammates. Reynolds is one of five players in the NL that awaits the final votes to be a part of the All-Star game.

"It's always good to get the sport of your peers," Reynolds said, "This is my second Final Vote, I'm 0-1, so hopefully we can get the word out and people can vote and make it happen."

Final Vote ends Thursday, July 6 at 2pm MT.

Click here to vote online, text "N4" to 89269 or tweet #BeLikeMike to vote for Reynolds.

