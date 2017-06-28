Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images (Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - When will it end?! The Rockies tanked once again for their eighth loss in a row Wednesday.

The Rox struck first on a single from non other than Colorado's favorite third baseman Nolan Arenado. His line drive to center field scored both Charlie Blackmon and Ian Desmond for the early 2-0 lead before ending the inning.

In the bottom of the third, Arenado made the case for his fifth gold glove this season, making a miraculous grab on defense, then throwing while sitting to first for the second out of the inning.

Can we just give Nolan Arenado his 5th Gold Glove Award already? #9Sports pic.twitter.com/YNvyKENopK — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) June 28, 2017

However, the Rockies seven game slide started to show in the following innings. Joe Panik scored first on a ground out to first, and then Nick Hundley followed up with a two-run home run to pull the Giants ahead of the Rockies 3-2.

Prior to game three against the Giants, the Rockies pitching and defense had slowly fallen off. Since leading the NL West on June 20, the Rockies defense gave up 61 runs in their seven game losing streak.

Rockies new guy, Mike Tauchman, gave the team a small glimpse of hope in the top of the 6th inning, tying the game with his first hit in the league and an RBI single to tie the game. However, Giants' Jae-Gyun Hwang, who recorded an RBI earlier the game, hit a homer to center field to take the lead once again.

The Rockies' recent struggles continued to show on what could have been a double play, but turned into an unearned run for the Giants off a wild throw to first from Pat Vailaka.

Now they've lost eight straight games, and have been swept by the last place Giants after a 5-3 loss.

