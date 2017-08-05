Rockies' offense catches fire in win over Phillies

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 05: Gerardo Parra #8, Charlie Blackmon and Carlos Gonzalez of the Colorado Rockies celebrate their win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field on August 5, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Photo: Matthew Stockman, 2017 Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) - Jon Gray pitched seven innings of one-run ball, Pat Valaika homered and the Colorado Rockies rode a big early lead to an 8-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.

Gerardo Parra added three hits and two RBIs for the Rockies who won for the fourth time in five games.

Daniel Nava homered, tripled and singled to finish a double shy of the cycle for the Phillies, who fell to 0-5 on their eight-game road trip.

Gray (4-2) allowed six hits and struck out four, giving the Rockies a quality start the night after they had to lean on their bullpen when starter Kyle Freeland was forced to leave in the first inning because of a left groin strain.

