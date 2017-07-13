Rockies Pitcher Chad Bettis makes Double-A start in continued recovery from cancer battle

Chad Bettis pitches in a Double-A rehab assignment on Thursday, July 13. (Photo: Yard Goats baseball)

KUSA - Chad Bettis just keeps inching closer and closer to a return with the Colorado Rockies.

Thursday night, the right-hander pitched a rehab assignment with the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats as he continues to recover from his battle with cancer.

It was the first time Bettis was on the mound this season since beating testicular cancer twice. He pitched two no-hit innings with three strikeouts, no walks and one unearned run.

You can watch some of his performance in the video above.

