Rockies Pitcher Chad Bettis says faith helped him during bout with cancer

SCOTTSDALE- Spring training feels fresh for every Rockies player after a long offseason. But, that feeling of renewed hope hits pitcher Chad Bettis harder than any better ever could on the diamond.

That's especially true when you consider that just a few months ago, the 27-year-old was given a shocking diagnosis.

"The doctor told me I had testicular cancer," Bettis said. "But, the only word I heard was cancer."

"It was really scary," Bettis said. "It was something I would have never guessed would happen in a million years."

Bettis found a lump during a self-examination. Two weeks later, he had surgery to remove it.

"I'm a pretty firm believer that playing baseball prepares you for life," Bettis said. "But, baseball had not prepared me for this at all."

Still, the operation gave him some relief.

"Being able to set my mind free, knowing that the cancer was out of my body was huge," Bettis said.

In his treatment, Bettis decided against chemotherapy and radiation. Instead, he goes through regular checkups with blood work and CT scans.

Through all of that, he says he is cancer-free, and feeling 100 percent as the Rockies start game action in Arizona.

Family helped him in his battle, but really, the pitcher points to his faith as the biggest thing that pushed him through it all.

Specifically, he kept thinking of Romans 8:18, which reads: "Yet, what we suffer now is nothing compared to the glory he will reveal to us later."

"It seemed like the verse was really meant for me," Bettis said.

Still in the early stages of his career, the right-hander could have had his time in baseball cut well short.

Instead, Bettis gets another season walking to the mound.

A year after leading the Rockies in wins, and with cancer behind him, 2017 is almost guaranteed to be even better.

"I'd say it was a blessing because we're actually having a baby girl coming soon here on March 29," Bettis said.

Chad says he's still getting used to the idea that he is a cancer survivor, and that he is approaching each day differently.

Fatherhood will probably have a similar effect, but will be a far more welcomed adjustment, considering what he's been through.

