Rockies place Kyle Freeland on 10-day DL

Aug 4, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland (31) throws in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field.

KUSA - For the first time in his young career, Kyle Freeland is heading to the disabled list.

The Rockies announced Saturday that the rookie starting pitcher will be placed on the 10-day DL with a left groin strain.

The Thomas Jefferson High School alum was pulled from his Friday night start in the 1st inning after he started experiencing pain in his upper left leg.

Manager Bud Black let Freeland take a couple warm-up tosses, before eventually sending his young lefty to the dugout and calling it a night.

The 24-year-old currently leads all major league rookies with 11 wins on the season, as he heads to the DL with an 11-7 record and a 3.70 ERA.

