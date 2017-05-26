Rockies score 8 runs in the 8th, blow out Cardinals in return to Coors Field

DENVER, CO - MAY 26: Charlie Blackmon #19 of the Colorado Rockies hits a home run in the eighth inning against St Louis Cardinals at Coors Field on May 26, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Photo: Matthew Stockman, 2017 Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) - Rookie Antonio Senzatela threw eight sharp innings to grab a share of the major league lead in wins, Charlie Blackmon had a homer and run-scoring single as part of an eight-run eighth and the Colorado Rockies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-0 on Friday night.

Fresh off a 7-3 road swing, the Rockies kept right on rolling behind Senzatela, who joins Clayton Kershaw, Dallas Keuchel and Ervin Santana with seven victories this season.

Senzatela (7-1) scattered five hits and showed plenty of poise as the 22-year-old escaped trouble courtesy of four double plays.

Carlos Martinez (3-4) gave up three runs in 7 1/3 innings while striking out nine.

