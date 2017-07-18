Jul 18, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Mark Reynolds celebrates his 3-run home run with third base coach Stu Cole in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

DENVER (AP) - Carlos Gonzalez lined a two-run double for his first extra-base hit in nearly a month, Gerardo Parra reached base five times , scoring three runs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 9-7 on Tuesday night.

Mark Reynolds added a three-run homer in the first for the Rockies, who have won three in a row. It was also win No. 1,000 for Colorado at Coors Field.

Antonio Senzatela (10-3) regrouped from an erratic start to allow four runs, three earned, over five innings. His 10 wins are the most among rookies in the majors this season.

Greg Holland struck out the side in the ninth for his major league-leading 30th save.

It wasn't exactly a memorable 25th birthday for Padres starter Dinelson Lamet (3-4) as he surrendered six runs, five earned, in four innings.

