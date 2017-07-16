Rockies score most runs of the season in 13-4 win against Mets

Noah K. Murray - USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Noah K. Murray - USA TODAY Sports)

NEW YORK (AP) - Ian Desmond provided an instant spark for the slumping Rockies in his return from the disabled list, and Nolan Arenado hit one of Colorado's three homers Sunday during a 13-4 rout of Steven Matz and the New York Mets.

Charlie Blackmon was credited with an inside-the-park home run and Gerardo Parra also went deep to help the Rockies win for only the sixth time in 21 games. Despite the recent slide, Colorado began the day with a 5 1/2-game lead in the race for the second NL wild card.

DJ LeMahieu and Mark Reynolds each had four of Colorado's 18 hits to back rookie Jeff Hoffman (6-1), handed a huge early lead while pitching with family and friends in the stands.

After outscoring the Rockies 23-5 in the first two games of the series, the Mets had a chance to make up some significant ground on Colorado in the playoff chase by completing a three-game sweep. Matz (2-3), however, quickly squandered the opportunity with the worst of his 35 career major league starts.

