Rockies are sending four to the 2017 MLB All-Star game

Photos by GettyImages (Photo: GettyImages)

The Rockies four best players this season are heading to Miami, FL, to play in the 2017 MLB All-Star game at Marlins Park on July 11.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado, outfielder Charlie Blackmon, second baseman DJ LeMahieu, and pitcher Greg Holland all made the National League All-Star team on Sunday night.

Arenado is now a three-time All-Star, previously making the team in 2015 and 2016; however, this is the first year he's been announced as a starter.

The Rockies' third baseman has made plays both in the field and at bat. Arenado has a .296 batting average, 15 home runs -- including a walk-off home run to complete the cycle earlier this year against the Giants on June 18 -- and 61 RBIs. Arenado had a come-from-behind win against Chicago Cub's Kris Bryant in the fan vote to take the starting position on third base for the NL.

His teammate, Blackmon, has had an all-star year so far with a .311 batting average, 17 home runs, 57 RBIs and a series of diving catches in the outfield this season. Blackmon will now be a two-time all-star after appearing in his first in 2014.

The Rockies outfielder had the second most vote for outfielders in the NL after the National's Bryce Harper.

On the mound, the league's leading closer with 26 saves, Greg Holland, will be one of three pitchers named to the team. He's appeared in 27 different save situation appearances and has won all but one this season. Holland has 40 strikeouts and has allowed only 5 runs in 30.1 innings pitched.

Lastly, Colorado second baseman DJ LeMahieu will join his three teammates at the All-Star game as reserve. LeMahieu has a .302 batting average, one of the top hitters on the Rockies.

These four players have cemented their spot on the roster for the 2017 National League All-Star team. Rockies' Mark Reynolds can still make the cut at first base if you vote in the MLB's final votes here.

