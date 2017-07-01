Rockies snap 8-game losing streak with 6-3 victory over the Diamondbacks

Jun 30, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon celebrates with Nolan Arenado after hitting a home run in the 1st inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matt Kartozian, Matt Kartozian)

PHOENIX (AP) - Jon Gray struck out 10 over six innings in his first start since April and rookie Raimel Tapia hit his first career home run, helping the Colorado Rockies end an eight-game skid with a 6-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

Gray, making his first start since April 13, allowed two runs on seven hits for his first victory of the season. Colorado's opening day starter, Gray broke a bone in his left foot in the fourth inning of his third start of the season and went on the disabled list.

Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray (8-4) lasted six innings and threw a career high 122 pitches. He allowed four runs on five hits with nine strikeouts and walked five, tying a season high.

Chris Owings hit a pair of solo home runs for Arizona, which lost a season high third consecutive game at home.

Charlie Blackmon led off the game with a solo home run to right field, his 17th, and third leadoff homer of the season.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

© 2017 Associated Press