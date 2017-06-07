Rockies sweep Cleveland in two-game series

Isaiah J. Downing - USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing - USA TODAY Sports)

DENVER (AP) - Kyle Freeland pitched 6 1/3 effective innings, Nolan Arenado drove in three runs and the Colorado Rockies beat the Cleveland Indians 8-1 on Wednesday for their fourth straight win.

Charlie Blackmon, the reigning National League Player of the Month, added two RBIs for the Rockies, who lead the NL with 38 wins. Ian Desmond had three hits and scored two runs.

Freeland (7-3) allowed one run and six hits, struck out five and walked none while lowering his ERA to 3.34. The Denver native has turned in a quality start in eight of his last nine starts.

Cleveland right-hander Trevor Bauer (5-5), pitching on two days' rest, allowed four runs and tied his season high with five walks in 3 1/3 innings. He threw just 30 pitches Sunday against Kansas City before rain halted the game and ended his appearance.

