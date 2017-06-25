Rockies wild pitches against Dodgers results in five straight losses

Robert Hanashiro - USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Robert Hanashiro - USA TODAY Sports)

It was a weird day of baseball for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday afternoon after a series of wild pitches late in the game.

Both teams had their share of odd plays on the day including the Dodgers. Brandon McCarthy gave up a run in the second to the Rockies off a wild pitch, Yasmani Grandal gave up a run on a throwing error to second and a fielding error by Enrique Hernandez on a throw to first.

After all this, the Rockies lead 5-0, their opponent beating themselves up more than the Rockies bats.

Bottom of the same inning, however, Los Angeles would hit two two-run home runs in the bottom of the third, first Hernandez then Cody Bellinger, to pull within one run.

The real slide for the Rockies wouldn't start until the top of the seventh inning.

Up 6-4, Rockies pitcher Adam Ottavino began to struggle. Ottavino threw two wild pitches for three Dodgers runs to give up the lead 7-6 then continued to throw two more wild pitches for a run-a-piece to trail 10-6.

To top off Ottavino's night, Bellinger hit his second homer of the night for two runs to make it 12-6 before finally being pulled in the bottom of the 8th.

The Rockies add another loss to their losing streak to make it five straight. Rockies last five game losing streak was September of last season after being swept by the Dodgers (4-0) followed by a loss to the San Francisco Giants.

