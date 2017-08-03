Rockies win 5-4 on walk-off walk against the Mets for the series win

Isaiah J. Downing - USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing - USA TODAY Sports)

DENVER (AP) - Nolan Arenado walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the New York Mets 5-4 on Thursday.

Charlie Blackmon and Mark Reynolds homered for the Rockies, who maintained a 5 1/2 game lead over Milwaukee for the NL's second wild card slot.

Mets reliever Hansel Robles began the ninth by hitting Jonathan Lucroy. After a sacrifice by Pat Valaika, Blackmon was intentionally walked and DJ LeMahieu loaded the bases with another walk.

Robles got Arenado down 0-2 but the All-Star third baseman worked the count full. Robles' sent his last pitch to the wall behind home plate, bringing in Lucroy with the winning run.

Greg Holland (2-1) pitched the ninth for Colorado. Holland returned after missing two games after cutting his right index finger in his kitchen.

