Rodney Billups can coach and still play the game

DENVER - His job title is DU Head Coach, but Rodney Billups still looks like a DU player and as it turns out he can still play.

The Pioneers bench boss has got game. In fact, before every game the former Pioneer guard likes to light it up.

"It is fun it gives me a chance to knock off some of the stress on game day," said Billups. I've competed on the floor my whole life and that's how I escape from all of my stress and all of the pressure. It's fun to be able to still do it."

Billups may not look his age, but says that he still feels it.

"I'm 34 now, my playing days are over and I feel 34 when I wake up in the morning."

Billups may not be the player he once was, but he still shoots well enough to impress his current players.

"He's a young guy, he's a fit guy, he still likes to play with us he'll play one on one with us," said DU guard Jake Pemberton.

The Pioneer players know Rodney's resume but Billups joked they don't give him enough credit.

"They didn't think I was any good, but in the spring time after the season is over I'll show them again.

" He's a little quick, but I could guard him," added Pemberton.

It sounds like the competition won't end until after the season does, a season that's going pretty well under Billups. DU is currently 13-8 overall and 5-3 in the Summit league standings.

