Romig thankful to be back on the ice with the Pioneers

Shannon Valerio - Denver Athletics (Photo: Shannon Valerio - Denver Athletics)

DENVER - The University of Denver Pioneers, Emil Romig, had no business being on the ice as quick as he was after breaking his leg in November.

The senior forward broke his leg on what would normally be considered a routine puck battle in the corner when a North Dakota Hawks defenseman landed on his leg.

Senior year and with possibility of a national championship, Romig thought he would be forced to hang up his skates for good; however, after surgery he was back on the ice just eight game later.

"I'm just thankful for the chance to play again," said Romig.

The Austria native, who didn't even know what college sports were prior to his time in the United States, probably shouldn't have even been playing with the Pioneers at all.

"Remember those Cracker Jack boxes and you use to get a little treat in them, that's Emil Romig," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery. "He is a treat."

Romig made his way from Austria, stopping in the Czech Republic, Indiana and Texas along the way, before finding his way to the Pioneers.

In DU's sweep against Miami University in Ohio, Romig netted two goals helping further the team to a No. 1 ranking and that much closer to a national championship.

