Sabres hand Avalanche 5th straight loss

Sabre's left wing, Evander Kane #9 (Photo: Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

The Colorado Avalanche dropped their 5th loss in a row after a no-energy game against the Buffalo Sabres Thursday night on the road.

The game was uneventful and flat for the Avalanche, marking Sabres' goalie Robin Lehner with 23 shots, no goals and very few scoring chances.

Buffalo would tally one power play goal from Sam Reinhart in the second period and another off a hard-nosed play by left wing, Evander Kane, late in the third.

Av's goalie, Calvin Pickard, had 30 saves on the night despite the loss. Colorado is now 15-38-2 on the season and will face the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena Raleigh tomorrow.

(© 2017 KUSA)