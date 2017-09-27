Sanders and Davis look ahead to the Raiders on the Broncos Huddle

Todd Davis joins Emmanuel Sanders and Rod Mackey on the Broncos Huddle on Wednesday, September 27. (Photo: John Kuhrt)

DENVER - Both Emmanuel Sanders and Todd Davis played well in Buffalo.

Sanders led the team in receptions and Davis in tackles, but neither wanted to talk about the Bills on the Broncos Huddle. Denver is onto Oakland. The Broncos play host to the rival Raiders on Sunday with the bye week to follow.

The Raiders may have struggled for a while, but Oakland is good again. The rivalry is back.

"This new team they believe in themselves," said Sanders, talking about Sundays opponent.

"I feel like when I first got here they were saying lets make the playoffs, they were rebuilding and now they're saying we're trying to win the Super Bowl. These guys are playing confident and we definitely need to be on our A game."

Todd Davis, the special guest on the Huddle, kept his answer about the silver and black short and sweet.

"I'll be honest, I hate the Raiders," said Davis. The crowd went crazy when they heard that, and according to Sanders, the crowd will need to be extra loud on Sunday.

The Broncos Huddle with Emmanuel Sanders airs every Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. on 9News. If you would like to attend the show send a request to broncos@9news.com.

© 2017 KUSA-TV