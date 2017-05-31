KUSA
Close

Serena Williams shows up to support Venus at French Open

USA TODAY Sports , TEGNA 6:28 AM. MDT May 31, 2017

Serena Williams couldn't stay away from the French Open.

The 23-time major champion watched her big sister, Venus, beat Kurumi Nara of Japan 6-3, 6-1 to advance in their second round match Wednesday.

Serena Williams is taking time off from tennis after announcing she's pregnant. She and fiance Alexis Ohanian attended the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

Last year at the French Open, Serena Williams advanced to the final, losing to Garbine Muguruza.

 

Perfect weekend. 📸 @valvogt

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) on

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories