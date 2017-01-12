Wade Phillips (Photo: Getty Images)

KUSA—One year after the Denver Broncos won Super Bowl 50, they will have a new head coach and three new coordinators.

What a business this NFL.

The expected departures of defensive coordinator Wade Phillips and offensive coordinator Rick Dennison were realized Thursday. The surprise was Broncos special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis is leaving to take the same position with the Jacksonville Jaguars, sources told 9News.

The Broncos allowed Phillips’ contract to expire and he quickly caught on Thursday as the new defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams.

The decision to not retain Dennison was also expected as the Broncos’ offense hit 50-year lows in 2016.

DeCamillis, an Arvada native, is considered one of the league’s best special teams’ coordinators. Realizing Joseph was going to make sweeping changes to his staff, DeCamillis quickly caught on with the Jaguars and new permanent head coach Doug Marrone. DeCamillis is now assured of his 30th NFL coaching season.

The first of many dominoes to fall from the Broncos’ coaching staff was the decision of head coach Gary Kubiak to retire following the team’s 24-6 win on Jan. 1 against the Oakland Raiders.

Kubiak was replaced by Vance Joseph who was introduced at a press conference Thursday at the Broncos’ UCHealth Training Center.

Joseph called several of Kubiak’s holdover coaches Thursday to inform they would not be retained, among them assistant special teams coach Tony Coaxum and assistant offensive line coach James Cregg.

In addition, the Broncos and head offensive line coach Clancy Barone mutually decided to part ways. The Broncos also were not expected to retain tight ends coach Brian Pariani.

Phillips was close to finalizing a deal to become the new defensive coordinator for Sean McVay and Stan Kroenke’s Rams. Actually, McVay is new and Phillips is old. McVay, who turns 31 in 12 days, is the youngest head coach in NFL history. Phillips, who turns 70 in June, became free when he learned the Broncos would not be renewing his two-year contract that essentially expired at season’s end.

Although Phillips coordinated a historic defense that was primarily responsible for the Broncos winning their third Super Bowl title last year, the team were not going to risk losing rising star defensive backs coach Joe Woods by bringing Phillips back with another multiyear contract.

Woods, 46, was the defensive backs coach for one of the best secondaries in the NFL. Cornerbacks Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib were each named first-team All Pro this season.

Woods is expected to replace Phillips as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator, although inside linebackers’ coach Reggie Herring will also interview for the position.

Among the assistant coaches the Broncos were expected to bring back are defensive line coach Bill Kollar, outside linebackers coach Fred Pagac, Herring and Woods.

Uncertain were the fates of Broncos quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp, receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, running backs Eric Studesville and strength and conditioning coach Luke Richesson.

