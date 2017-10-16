Shake it off Broncos, there's a tough road ahead

(Photo: Drew Litton)

DENVER - The Denver Broncos will likely be licking their wounds and watching plenty of game tape Friday after Sunday's painful loss to the New York Giants.

The Giants came into the game without a win for the season, but still managed to beat the Broncos 23-10.

The Giants also had a goal-line stand, picked off two passes and didn't allow a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter. Orleans Darkwa had 117 yards rushing against the 3-3 Broncos.

Ouch.

There is little time to dwell on what went wrong with the difficult schedule ahead.

Three of the next four games are away games with the fourth game against the 4-2 New England Patriots.

We live in Broncos nation, however, so we need to believe that the Denver Broncos will be able to take on the hefty feats in the upcoming weeks and overcome the loss.

(Photo: Drew Litton)

DENVER BRONCOS SCHEDULE:

Sunday, October 22 in Los Angeles against the Chargers

Monday, October 30 in Kansas City against the Chiefs

Sunday, November 5 in Philadelphia against the Eagles.

Sunday, November 12 at home against the New England Patriots

Sunday, November 19 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, November 26 in Oakland against the Raiders

Sunday, December 3 in Miami against the Dolphins

Sunday, December 10 at home against the New York Jets

Thursday, December 14 in Indianapolis against the Colts

Sunday, December 24 in Washington against the Redskins

Sunday, December 31 at home against the Kansas City Chiefs

© 2017 KUSA-TV