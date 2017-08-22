Shaq Barrett cleared to resume football activities

Shaq Barrett (Photo: Doug Pensinger)

KUSA—After a run of injuries, the Denver Broncos are now getting some positive momentum.

Shaq Barrett, the Broncos’ top backup edge rusher, has been cleared enough from his hip injury to resume football activities today (Tuesday), sources told 9News.

The news is especially invigorating for the Broncos because there was initial fear Barrett would miss most of the season.

His hip went out while performing a plyometric jumping exercise during a personal workout away from the Broncos facility in late-May.

The fourth-year player from Colorado State sat out most of the Broncos’ offseason program and all of training camp but because it was determined he did not require surgery, his recovery absence was three months.

With 7.0 sacks the past two years, Barrett was projected to become the first edge rusher in to spell Shane Ray and Von Miller. Barrett now has a great chance to make the Broncos’ 53-man roster rather than start on an injury list that would have sidelined him the first half of the season.

Ray has been out since suffering a torn ligament in his right wrist on the first day of training camp. He is expected back by the second or third game of the regular season. Barrett will push to play in the Broncos’ season opener September 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers, although game 2 against the Dallas Cowboys may be more realistic.

The Broncos suffered no major injuries last week during their two practices, and preseason game against San Francisco.

