Siemian believes QB competition is good for the Broncos

Broncos QB Trevor Siemian sits down with Rod Mackey for an interview on Wednesday, June 14. (Photo: Brian Olson)

DENVER - Sure, Trevor Siemian would like to be the Broncos starting quarterback again, but he understands why he has to battle for it once more. He says he doesn't mind the competition.

"Paxton and I have both done a good job this spring, progressing, pushing each other and like I've said before, it's good for the Broncos," Siemian said.

Siemian also said they look at this competition differently than others do.

"As a player you go in and try to get better everyday," Siemian said. "Try to be better than you were yesterday and try to be as good as a teammate as you can be, and as good of a leader as you can be for the Denver Broncos. Ultimately, it's Coach Joseph's decision, and that's his job."

It's a decision Vance Joseph has said won't be made until training camp or beyond. The workouts the team has had during May and June are just about learning and getting better as a team. He also promised that he won't make that decision during this break.

“I will not do that," Joseph said. "Our original plan was to teach the offense this entire spring and give those two guys a chance to compete evenly. Our plan is in place. It will be more of a training camp competition.”

Trevor Siemian will take a little time over the Broncos' upcoming break to get away from football, but will get right back into it shortly after, including working out with his receivers. Both Sieman and Lynch know they'll need to be at their best when the Broncos return for training camp in late July.

