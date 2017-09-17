Siemian leads Broncos to 21-10 halftime lead against Cowboys

Sep 17, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Trevor Siemian (13) motions at the line of scrimmage behind center Matt Paradis (61) and offensive guard Ronald Leary (65) in the first quarter against the Cowboys. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, Isaiah J. Downing)

DENVER—Trevor Siemian is showing the NFL nation what Broncos fans have gradually come around to realizing.

He’s a pretty good quarterback.

Siemian led the Broncos to a 21-10 halftime lead against the favored, but secondary-depleted Dallas Cowboys at eventually to be renamed Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

Siemian was 16 of 21 at the half for 179 yards, three touchdown passes and zero interceptions for a superb 140.7 passer rating.

His touchdown throws were of 10 yards to Emmanuel Sanders on a nice touch pass over three defenders in the back of the end zone; 16 yards to running back C.J. Anderson, who smoked a Dallas linebacker out of the backfield and sped in; and 6 yards to Sanders off a misdirection rollout right.

Siemian led the Broncos to a quick 7-0 lead off his first series, but momentum was lost in part because of a one hour, 2-minute lightning delay.

The Cowboys got back in the game when edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence strip sacked Siemian and Dallas got the ball at the Denver 3.

Two plays later, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott tied it 7-7 with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Dez Bryant.

Prescott, the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, was 14 of 20 at the half but for only 85 yards. Highly touted running back Ezekiel Elliott had just 5 yards rushing on 4 carries. Elliott entered the game with 15 consecutive games of at least 80 yards rushing.

But after the Cowboys got their gift touchdown, Siemian calmly led the Broncos on an 81-yard drive that ended with his touchdown pass to Anderson.

Siemian engaged in a simple game of pitch-and-catch with his receivers to lead the Broncos on a 74-yard touchdown drive on his opening series.

Siemian completed passes of 27 yards to Demaryius Thomas, 25 yards to Emmanuel Sanders and then threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Sanders to finish the drive.

Siemian then completed back-to-back, first-down passes on the Broncos’ second drive that ended when Brandon McManus missed a 49-yard field goal wide to the right. Siemian, the Broncos’ second-year starting quarterback, started the game 7 of 8 for 92 yards.

The McManus miss gave the Cowboys’ good field position after Prescott picked up a first down with a pass across the middle to tight end Jason Witten to the Broncos’ 46, play was suspended with 33 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The Broncos went 21-7 before Prescott led a final 2-minute drive that ended with Dan Bailey kicking a 56-yard field goal.

© 2017 KUSA-TV