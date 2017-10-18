DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 15: Quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos is sacked by defensive tackle Damon Harrison #98 of the New York Giants in the third quarter of a game at Sports Authority Field. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) (Photo: Dustin Bradford, 2017 Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD - Drew Brees sat his rookie year, started his second. In his third season, he had two games where he threw 3 interceptions and no touchdowns. Both losses.

Matt Ryan was the landslide NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2008. In his second season as the Atlanta Falcons’ quarterback, he threw for 500 fewer yards but three more interceptions.

Alex Smith has easily been the NFL’s best quarterback through the first six weeks this season, throwing 12 touchdowns against zero interceptions. That’s nowhere near how he played in his second season as a starter when he had 16 touchdowns against 16 interceptions.

You know where I’m going with this. Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian has hit a bit of a sophomore slump in his third season, second as a starter.

He threw two bad picks in an awful loss Sunday to the New York Giants.

What should the Broncos do? The examples of Brees, Ryan and Smith – and there are many others – suggest stick with him.

“Absolutely, Trevor is our quarterback,’’ Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said Wednesday. “We’re 3-2. As a team, we’re getting better. Nothing has been perfect. No one has been perfect, including myself. Absolutely, he’s our quarterback.”

No doubt, it’s gut-check time for Siemian. After ranking No. 5 among NFL quarterbacks through two games with a 106.9 passer rating on six touchdown passes against two interceptions, he’s now ranked 24th. In his past three games, he’s registered a 72.3 rating on two touchdown passes against four interceptions.

“You’re going to hit adversity during the season, it just a matter of when,’’ Siemian said. “As it just so happens, this past week for us—the Patriots went 17-0 but you’re going to lose games and you’re going to stub your toe. How you do you respond? Especially this week, it’s a big week for us, divisional game. I wish we could play tomorrow and get back out there. We’ll have a good week of work and be ready to win.”

