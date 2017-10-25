Siemian on leadership: 'It's tough to get on guys when you're not playing well'

Oct 22, 2017; Carson, CA, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian fumbles as he is tackled from behind by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Chris McCain during the second quarter at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jake Roth, Jake Roth)

KUSA - There has been more chatter than usual around the coffee canisters this week.

Some people in Broncoland blame the offensive line. Others blame the coaches. The coach, Vance Joseph, said it’s an offensive problem as a group.

Nope. Going scoreless Sunday for the first time in nearly 25 years falls on the quarterback.

So says the quarterback himself, Trevor Siemian who not once chewed out his teammates during that debacle at StubHub.

“Well I wasn’t holding up my end of the bargain,’’ said Siemian, who completed 25 of 35 but directed his offense to zero points Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. “So, it’s tough to get on guys when you’re not playing well. So I have to play better. It starts with me.

“But I think we have great leadership on offense. Guys are frankly embarrassed with what we put out there last Sunday so we’ve got to play better. I’ve got to play better.’’

Siemian has one of the most unflappable personalities in the NFL, although he seems to be losing confidence in hanging in there when he’s under pressure in the pocket.

Can’t blame him with all the hits he’s taken the past 1 ½ seasons. And because he’s not very big as NFL quarterbacks go, the hits he absorbs are sometimes vicious. He was sporting a colorful bruise across the bridge of his nose and beneath his two eyes Wednesday, a character mark courtesy of a Melvin Ingram blow on Sunday.

“It’s good,’’ Siemian said. “I have a little bruise. I probably should have broken it. I deserve it the way I played.”

In recent games, all those hits have led to some bad habits. Sometimes, Siemian bails on the pocket too soon. Sometimes, he hangs on to the ball too long.

“That’s every young quarterback,’’ Joseph said. “He has to work on his feeling the pocket, where to slide, where to push and when to get down. At times knowing when the play’s over and throwing the football away. That’s part of his growth process. He’s being instructed on how to minimize the bad plays. That’s what he’s getting instructed on.”

It is incumbent upon Siemian to make a great play Monday night to get the Broncos’ offense going against AFC West-rival Kansas City. If Siemian hits a key pass or two, you watch, the line will start blocking better, the receivers will start making incredible catches, the backs will run harder.

Siemian must lead them, nobody else. Only he is the quarterback.

He has been owning his disappointing play of late, which is going over well in the locker room.

“I think he’s good,’’ said Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib. “He came out and he had a great day today in practice. That’s part of his job. He has the hardest job in the world. We lose and gets all the flack. We win and he gets all the credit. It just comes with his job. He’s a grown man and that’s why he’s our starting quarterback.”

The Broncos offense has been bad. Not only has it scored 10 points combined in its last two games, it’s scored 10 points combined against the New York Giants and Chargers.

But the Chiefs’ secondary was terrible last week in falling to Oakland, 31-30.

There’s an opportunity here for Siemian and the Broncos’ offense to snap their slump at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I think as a team, we’re in this weird spot where we’re frustrated with the way things have gone, but shoot, we’re excited, too,’’ Siemian said. “We have a chance to get right back in it on top of the division with a big game.

© 2017 KUSA-TV