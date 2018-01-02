Siemian to have second surgery in two years on non-throwing shoulder

Trevor Siemian during the first half of a game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on October 13, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo: Sean M. Haffey, 2016 Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD—Trevor Siemian, the Broncos’ starting quarterback in 2016 and for 10 games this season, will have his left, non-throwing shoulder surgically repaired Wednesday.

It’s the second time in two years Siemian’s left shoulder will be operated by Dr. Neal EllAttrache at the Kerlan-Jobe Clinic in Los Angeles.

“It’s unrelated to what I had last year,’’ Siemian said in a phone interview with 9News. “Just my annual left shoulder repair.’’

Like last year, Siemian will be out two months, but again should be ready by the start of organized team activities (OTAs).

The surgery in early January last year repaired torn ligaments and a grade 5 separation in his left shoulder, an injury he played with most of the 2016 season. He played well, too, throwing 18 touchdowns against 10 interceptions while posting an 8-6 record overall.

Siemian sprained his left shoulder again in Game 5 this season against the New York Giants. He only missed a few plays that time but he later suffered a subluxation in his left shoulder after getting sacked to the Indianapolis turf in game 14 on December 14. The injury forced Siemian to miss the final two games of the season.

Initially, there was hope Siemian wouldn’t require another surgery, but a second opinion from his shoulder surgeon determined otherwise.

Siemian, 26, has one more year left on his four-year rookie contract that will pay him a team-favorable $705,000 in 2018. The question is whether he will still be with the Broncos come March 14, when the 2018 league season opens for trades and free agent signs.

