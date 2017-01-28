LOS ANGELES - It hasn't been a great year for the Colorado Avalanche. At least, that's the case for the current roster. But what Avs fan could forget the days of Joe Sakic, Peter Forsberg, Patrick Roy and Ray Bourque?

On Friday, the NHL named the four former Avs -- in addition to Teemu Selanne and Jari Kurri -- to its 100 Greatest NHL Players of all-time list.

Sakic, who is currently serving as the club's executive vice president/general manager, captained the Avalanche to two Stanley Cup championships in 1996 and 2001. He was the winner of the Conn Smythe trophy in 1996, the Hart Trophy in 2001 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012.

Like Sakic, Forsberg was a member of the 1996 and 2001 Stanley Cup teams with the Colorado Avalanche. As a rookie with the Quebec Nordiques, Forsberg earned the Calder Trophy -- foreshadowing a promising career in the league. He would go on to win the Hart Trophy and Art Ross Trophy in 2003, and would help his native Sweden win Olympic gold in both 1994 and 2006. Forsberg was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2014.

Patrick Roy famously joined the Colorado Avalanche after demanding a trade with his then-team, Montreal, in 1995. He, too, helped the Avalanche win the 1996 and 2001 Stanley Cups (he had previously won two with the Canadiens). Roy retired as the winningest goaltender in NHL history, and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2006. Roy rejoined the organization in 2013 where he served as head coach until his departure in 2016.

There might not be a more memorable moment in franchise history than the 2001 Stanley Cup ceremony, when Sakic handed Ray Bourque the Cup for the first time. It's a picture engrained in the minds of hockey fans from across the country. Bourque finished his 22-year career with the Avs and a cup. He leads the NHL in goals, assists and points by a defenseman.

In addition to a one-year stint with the Avs for the 1997-98 season, Jari Kurri also wore the sweater for the Anaheim Mighty Ducks, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings and New York Rangers -- a career that earned him a spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2001. He won five Stanley Cups with Edmonton.

Teemu Selanne joined Colorado in 2003. It wasn't until 2007 that he won a Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks. He also played for the San Jose Sharks and Winnipeg Jets.

In addition to these six, former Nordiques Peter Stastny, Guy Lafleur and Mats Sundin were also named to the 100 Greatest NHL Players list.

For a full list of the 100 Greatest NHL Players, click here or visit https://www.nhl.com/fans/nhl-centennial/100-greatest-nhl-players.

(© 2017 KUSA)