A-Basin closes due to too much snow, avalanche danger

A webcam shows mountains of snow at A Basin Tuesday. (Photo: Jensen, Kelly)

As snow keeps falling along the Continental Divide and in Colorado's mountains... several ski resorts have had to close.

Seems strange, right?

But, it's true. Too much snow has actually made skiing and traveling conditions too dangerous.

Due to perilous avalanche concerns, Arapahoe Basin announced they're closing all skier services Tuesday afternoon.

The closure began at 1:00 p.m.

Due to avalanche concerns on Loveland Pass, we are CLOSING ALL SKIER SERVICES STARTING AT 1:00 p.m. 1/10/17. Stay tuned for updates. — Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) January 10, 2017

A-Basin was not the first ski resort in Colorado to have to close due to too much snow.

15" new in 24 hrs, nearly 30" in the last three days. Please exercise patience as we work to open terrain/clear lots. Expect more wind today pic.twitter.com/ExmN5qjxNr — Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) January 10, 2017

Monarch Mountain announced its closure early Tuesday, and Crested Butte ski area has been closed since Monday.

