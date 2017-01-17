Class helps prepare teens for avalanches

Paragon Guides offers teen avalanche safety classes. (Photo: Matt Renoux, KUSA)

EDWARDS - There are a lot of avalanche safety courses out there for people wanting to play in the backcountry, and now there's one designed just for teenagers.

“We have seen a big increase in backcountry use,” Will Elliot of Paragon Guides in Edwards said. “Recently we had parents in our community come forward and ask for them to be teen specific avalanche classes,” Elliot said.

For the past few decades, his family-run business has been taking people on guided tours into the backcountry. In recent years, they have started teaching avalanche classes as well.

One of the biggest potential problems teens face in the backcountry is peer pressure to ski dangerous terrain or duck a rope and ski where they shouldn’t.

“So we thought ‘let’s get these teens with the people they will be with and see if we can influence them to make smarter choices,”’ Elliot said.

Along with how to deal with peer pressure, the teen avalanche class covers the basics of avalanche safety like how to use gear and the reality behind all those extreme ski videos that some teens might want to try and copy,

The first course they held in December filled up with 14 students and another round is being planned this March.

