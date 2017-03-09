Copper Mountain gets permission to build alpine coaster, new bike trails

A map of the enhancement projects submitted to the U.S. Forest Service. (Photo: Courtesy USFS)

SUMMIT COUNTY - A proposal to build a year-round alpine coaster at Copper Mountain has cleared its final hurdle.

The Summit County ski resort has officially gotten permission from the White River National Forest to begin construction on the multi-million dollar project, according to a decision letter that was first released earlier this week.

Copper was also given the ok to build a new intermediate level mountain biking trail east of the American Eagle chairlift and add additional snowmaking coverage on the West Encore and Upper Collage trails.

Sunset at Copper Mountain (Photo: Courtesy Copper Mountain)

The improvements in snowmaking are mainly aimed at helping early season skiers and riders -- especially the ones who use the resort’s race facilities.

Copper will join numerous other resorts in adding alpine coasters as an effort to attract people during the summer -- as well as non-skiers during the winter months.

Jackson Hole’s Snow King recently built the Cowboy Coaster, and Vail debuted the new $25M Epic Discovery adventure center last year.

An example of an alpine coaster. What is pictured is not the one you'll see at Copper Mountain. (Photo: Courtesy USFS)

The Summit Daily reports that Copper will use the same builder of their alpine coaster as the one used by Killington Resort in Vermont.

Their Beast Mountain Coaster opened in summer 2015 and is 4,800 feet long. It came with a $2 million price tag.

According to the proposal submitted to the USFS, Copper’s alpine coaster will have an 1,850 foot uphill track and 3,950 foot downhill track. It is expected to be about six feet off the ground.

There’s no word yet on how much riding this new coaster will cost.

It is expected to open either in the late summer or early fall of this year.

