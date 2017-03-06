KUSA - Twenty times University of Colorado has been crowned a national champion on the slopes.

Their road to number 21 begins on Wednesday in New Hampshire.

The Buffs may very well be the best team in the country, and David Ketterer maybe their best alpine skier.

The 23-year-old freshman has already tied the school’s all-time record for wins in slalom in a season with four victories.

He also sits in second for the most overall wins with five. Ketterer was also named the RMISA men’s alpine MVP.

One day Ketterer hopes to ski for Germany in the Olympics, but for now, his only goal is to help Colorado win a national title.

