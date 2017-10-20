Grab your goggles, it's time to hit the slopes

(Photo: Loveland Ski Area)

LOVELAND SKI AREA - Parker the dog has his goggles on and is ready to hit the slopes -- or at least watch you shred.

Seriously, if you're headed up Friday make sure to protect your eyes and skin. It's going to be a sunny one.

(Photo: Loveland Ski Area)

We spoke with ER doctor Comilla Sasson about snow blindness last week. She said it's not permanent, but continued exposure over many years can result in vision loss.

If you're hitting the slopes Friday be sure to share a picture with us.

The first chair goes up at 9 a.m. Friday morning at Loveland Ski Area.

