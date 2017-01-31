Heated ski boots and goggles are now a thing

(Photo: Matt Renoux, KUSA)

KUSA - At the SIA Snow Show on the base of Copper Mountain, David Crain is moving his feet while talking about the latest Salomon ski boots.

This year – that includes boots with heaters in them.

“We have … models for guys and girls with the custom heat boot,” Crain said. “Traditionally, that heating element has been under the toes. Here, we’re using it at the top of the liner and wrapping the elements across the top of the foot.”

These $700 ski boots take care of your lower parts. Zack Clayton with POC helmets says they’re working on keeping the top half of your body safe and comfortable as well.

“What we are starting to look at now is how you develop a helmet from the inside out,” Clayton said.

He has a helmet that is designed to keep your brain from moving around in a crash, and it’s lined with special gel pads.

“These are silicon pads placed in the helmet,” Clayton said. “It’s taking that energy and placing it elsewhere, taking it away from the brain and allowing the helmet to do the majority of the work.”

The idea is to reduce concussions – and some American downhill racers just started using them in World Cup races.

Another item on display was $200 Oakley Inferno heated Googles. These have a built-in coil mechanism that acts like a rear defroster, so your googles won’t fog up on the slopes.

