ASPEN, CO - MARCH 15: Lindsey Vonn of the United States crashes into an air-fence after a run in the Ladies' Downhill for the 2017 Audi FIS Ski World Cup Final at Aspen Mountain on March 15, 2017 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2017 Getty Images)

LINDSEY VONN CRASHES AT WORLD CUP FINALS - Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein turned in a smooth run to win a World Cup race Thursday at World Cup Finals and overtake Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec for the super-G crown.



There were several big crashes, including American Lindsey Vonn hitting a panel and sliding down before going into the safety nets. She eventually skied to the finish and waved to the crowd.



Trailing Stuhec by 15 points in the standings, Weirather held nothing back and finished in 1 minute, 11.66 seconds. Two racers later, Stuhec wasn't as smooth and was second, 0.35 seconds behind. Federica Brignone of Italy took third.



Weirather captured her first season-long title by five points as she added to the family's haul. Her mother, Hanni Wenzel, won numerous crystal globes, while her father, Harti Weirather, earned one.



Stuhec's flickering overall title hopes remained mathematically afloat. She trails Mikaela Shiffrin by 198 points with two races left.

.@lindseyvonn crashed during her Super G run at the #Aspen2017 World Cup Championships. She was able to get up and ski down. #9Sports pic.twitter.com/PG71Ex9Ywh — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) March 16, 2017

