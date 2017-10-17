Loveland ski area opening Friday

Starting this Friday, you'll be able ski another run in Colorado.
The Loveland Ski Area announced they will be opening for the season on Friday, October 20.
This is almost a full month earlier than last year, when the ski area wasn't able to open until November 10.
Call in sick this Friday.... Loveland Ski Area is opening for the 2017-2018 season! #lovelandskiarea #colorado pic.twitter.com/GHQZV1E3VZ— Loveland Ski Area (@LovelandSkiArea) October 17, 2017
One run will be available to skiers and snowboarders. It's made up of the Catwalk, Mambo and Home Run beginner trails and is about a mile long.
Loveland is the second ski area in the state to open, after Arapahoe Basin started their season last Friday.
STORY | A-Basin is opening on Friday because 'Mother Nature has been kind'
A-Basin currently has two intermediate runs open.
Most other resorts are opening next month. Here are some of the dates that have been announced:
- Wolf Creek: November 3
- Breckenridge: November 10
- Keystone: November 10
- Copper Mountain: November 10
- Winter Park: November 15
- Vail: November 17
- Beaver Creek: November 22
- Steamboat: November 22
- Aspen: November 23
