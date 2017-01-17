KUSA
Ski lift slackline rescue duo recalls harrowing details on Ellen

9NEWS @ 9. 1/17/2017

Eddie Randle , KUSA 9:42 PM. MST January 17, 2017

KUSA - The two men who captivated the internet after a harrowing ski lift rescue told their story on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday.

Richard was left dangling by his neck when his backpack got tangled in a chair lift at A-basin on Jan. 4.

The man who saved his life, Mickey, has just met Richard.

“We have mutual friends so [we] went to go ski together," Mickey recalled. "That was the first time we had met that morning.”

What happened next would connect them for life.

“All of a sudden, I just remember my vision was constricting and that was it," Richard recalled. "That's all I remember from it."

Mickey says after looking back and hearing screams, he knew something was wrong.

“We run down the hill and pretty much see him hanging just like that," Mickey said. "My best friend Hahn started yelling 'he's choking; he's choking. Oh my God, he's choking.'” Wilson said.

Richard passed out while hanging by his neck about 10 feet from the snow. He believes his training as a swimmer allowed him to survive until Mickey could get to him.

Mickey used his skills as a professional slackliner to help free Richard.

“So I just get on the cable and I slide across it really fast, as fast as a I can,” Mickey said.

Richard did break a rib, but says besides some bumps and bruises he's fine.

He can't thank his new friend enough for using his skills to save his life.

(© 2017 KUSA)


