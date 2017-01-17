Ski lift slackline rescue duo recalls harrowing details on Ellen

(Photo: The Ellen DeGeneres Show)

KUSA - The two men who captivated the internet after a harrowing ski lift rescue told their story on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday.

Richard was left dangling by his neck when his backpack got tangled in a chair lift at A-basin on Jan. 4.

The man who saved his life, Mickey, has just met Richard.

“We have mutual friends so [we] went to go ski together," Mickey recalled. "That was the first time we had met that morning.”

What happened next would connect them for life.

“All of a sudden, I just remember my vision was constricting and that was it," Richard recalled. "That's all I remember from it."

Mickey says after looking back and hearing screams, he knew something was wrong.

(Photo: The Ellen DeGeneres Show)

“We run down the hill and pretty much see him hanging just like that," Mickey said. "My best friend Hahn started yelling 'he's choking; he's choking. Oh my God, he's choking.'” Wilson said.

Richard passed out while hanging by his neck about 10 feet from the snow. He believes his training as a swimmer allowed him to survive until Mickey could get to him.

Mickey used his skills as a professional slackliner to help free Richard.

“So I just get on the cable and I slide across it really fast, as fast as a I can,” Mickey said.

Richard did break a rib, but says besides some bumps and bruises he's fine.

He can't thank his new friend enough for using his skills to save his life.

